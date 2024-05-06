Another update on Jerry “The King” Lawler.

It was revealed earlier this morning that the WWE Hall of Famer was no longer under contract with WWE to broadcast, a position he held for many years as a color-commentator and in the later years, as a guest on the pre-show panel. It was confirmed that Lawler is still under a WWE legends deal, but Fightful Select has released more details about what this means for Lawler’s future.

Many have called for Lawler to reunite with Jim Ross in AEW. While that is not impossible, Fightful reports that it is unlikely as Lawler hasn’t watched AEW, or any recent wrestling as a matter of fact. He is still verbally feeling the effects of the stroke he suffered last year, and has not wrestled at all in a calendar year for the first time in his career. The report notes that he is most likely done competing.

Lawler previously appeared on an episode of WWE Raw that took place in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.