More details continue to emerge following Pat McAfee’s shocking return and heel turn on WWE SmackDown.

After McAfee was revealed as the heavily teased “mystery caller” aligned with Randy Orton on the April 3 episode in St. Louis, MO, the internal reaction within WWE was said to be mixed.

While the company anticipated a strong response, the actual reaction online skewed heavily negative. That feedback did not go unnoticed behind the scenes.

Some within WWE reportedly viewed the backlash as simple heel heat, the kind of reaction that can be harnessed for storyline purposes. Others, however, felt it wasn’t the right kind of heat, especially with WrestleMania 42 fast approaching.

That distinction matters.

With WWE building toward its biggest two-night premium live event of the year, there were concerns in some circles that the reveal may not have landed the way it was intended.

Despite the divided opinions, McAfee is expected to remain a key part of WWE programming moving forward.

In addition to serving as a presence in Randy Orton’s corner for his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 42, McAfee is also slated to be involved in storyline developments both leading up to and coming out of the April 18 and April 19 shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

For better or worse, he’s now firmly in the mix.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 results coverage.

Good morning beautiful people.. To the wrestling marks.. I hope you all have already thanked @RandyOrton for what he’s gonna do for wrestling at WrestleMania #THANKYOURANDY pic.twitter.com/khmbikDsVv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 4, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)