Brody King’s recent AEW Dynamite absence had nothing to do with outside network interference, despite online speculation suggesting otherwise.

Rumors began circulating on February 12 claiming that the top AEW World Title contender was pulled from Dynamite due to the “F*** Ice” chants that took place the week prior (Watch Video Here). The chatter quickly gained traction across social media, leading to questions about whether Warner Bros. Discovery played a role in the decision.

That, however, is not the case.

Warner Bros. Discovery representatives firmly denied the claims, issuing the following statement:

“Warner Bros. Discovery did not have any involvement in Brody King’s upcoming AEW schedule. Any speculation to the contrary is categorically false. Brody is scheduled to appear during the next AEW event, which will air this Saturday on TNT and HBO Max.”

In short, the network says it had zero input.

Additional sources within AEW also indicated that they were unaware of any such issue and only became aware of the situation once the rumors began making the rounds online.

As it stands, King remains scheduled for upcoming AEW programming, with no indication that his television absence was tied to disciplinary action or network concerns.

Brody King is scheduled to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at this Saturday’s AEW Grand Slam: Australia special event.

(H/T: Fightful Select)