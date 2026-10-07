Sheamus, now working as S. Farrelly, remains a free agent following the expiration of his WWE contract, and there are reportedly some influential names within AEW who would like to see him join the company.

The former WWE Champion became a free agent at the beginning of October after his longtime run with WWE came to an end. As of now, Sheamus has not signed with AEW, nor have there been indications of substantial negotiations between the two sides.

However, several veteran names within AEW are said to be pushing for the company to sign Sheamus. A number of wrestlers who previously worked with him are reportedly among those hoping to see him make the move.

AEW and Tony Khan have maintained a cautious approach when it comes to potential free agents, with the company generally avoiding discussions with talent until they are contractually free to negotiate and sign elsewhere.

Sheamus is also reportedly drawing interest from multiple promotions now that he is available, with TNA among the companies believed to have interest in the longtime WWE star.

Sheamus spent more than 15 years with WWE after joining the company in 2007. During his run, he became a four-time world champion and also held the United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships.

all challengers welcome – s. farrelly 🐺 pic.twitter.com/e76DjZoyki — S. Farrelly (@SFarrellyPro) October 2, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)