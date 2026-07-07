Sheamus’ WWE run may be coming to an end, but the former World Champion remains under contract for the time being.

As previously reported, Sheamus is expected to leave WWE after declining a restructured contract offer. While he had previously stated that he signed a five-year deal with the company in 2023, the agreement is now believed to be nearing its expiration, though the exact circumstances surrounding the contract timeline remain unclear.

With his WWE departure looming, there is already expected to be significant interest in the veteran from across the wrestling industry. Sources within AEW were reportedly caught off guard by the news, but the belief is that Sheamus would have no shortage of potential opportunities should he decide to continue wrestling.

One name frequently mentioned in connection with Sheamus is longtime friend and former tag team partner Claudio Castagnoli. The two have remained close over the years, and there is said to be interest in the possibility of them working together again. Beyond AEW, promotions such as CMLL, as well as independent companies in the United States and internationally, are also viewed as potential landing spots. Sheamus is additionally expected to receive strong interest for convention and signing appearances.

One WWE source indicated that the company offered Sheamus a deal worth less money than his previous contract in an effort to keep him, with the reduced offer reportedly being viewed internally as disappointing given his lengthy tenure and contributions to the promotion.

As for his ring name, Sheamus wrestled under the name “Sheamus O’Shaunessy” prior to signing with WWE, making that a potential option should he choose not to continue using the Sheamus name after leaving the company. He is also said to have professional representation in place as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

(H/T: Fightful Select)