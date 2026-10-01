An update has surfaced regarding Naomi’s potential return to WWE television.

Naomi’s name has come up following Jaida Parker’s arrival on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, where Parker revealed herself as the newest member of 946 after running over Jacob Fatu during the closing parking lot angle.

The development led to speculation that Naomi could eventually return to help even the numbers in the ongoing issues between 946 and The Bloodline.

While there reportedly hasn’t been any recent indication that Naomi is specifically being discussed for that storyline, the expectation within WWE around SummerSlam was that the former Women’s World Champion would be back on television before the end of 2026.

It remains unclear whether that timetable has changed in the months since.

Naomi has been away from WWE television, with no official return date announced as of this writing.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)