The Beast Mortos appeared at AEW Grand Slam Mexico after Tony Khan personally requested that CMLL lift its ban on him. Traditionally, CMLL has barred any wrestler who previously worked for AAA from appearing on their shows or sharing cards with CMLL talent, due to longstanding animosity between the two promotions. However, CMLL has relaxed that policy in recent years — for example, allowing Mistico to team with PENTA and Rey Fenix at AEW Forbidden Door.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both RUSH and Dralistico have also asked Tony Khan to intervene with CMLL on their behalf to lift their respective bans. RUSH exited CMLL in 2019, opting to work ROH’s Death Before Dishonor instead of CMLL’s 86th Anniversary event. At the time, CMLL claimed it had fired both Rush and Dragon Lee, rather than them leaving voluntarily. Dralistico, who was portraying Mistico back then, departed in 2021 to join AAA alongside his brothers.

Reportedly, Dralistico left on more amicable terms and has been respectful of CMLL’s position, even though he’s expressed interest in wrestling for AEW at Arena Mexico. Still, both brothers have been pushing AEW to help facilitate a reconciliation, particularly so Dralistico could eventually feud with Mistico. However, sources indicate that CMLL has no interest in working with either of them — especially RUSH, whom they reportedly blame for encouraging outside promotions to approach CMLL talent with better offers and higher pay.