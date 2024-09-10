More backstage news has surfaced regarding the decision to move WWE Raw back to two hours for the final few months of the series run on the USA Network.

As noted, WWE announced on Monday that Raw will switch to two hours each week from October 7 through December 30 on the USA Network.

We reported early Tuesday morning the reason for the change.

In another update, Wrestle Votes is reporting that many within the WWE production and social staff found out about the breaking news, just like the fans, when the company made the actual announcement.

Additionally, the report states that “one source said WWE is eagerly anticipating the freedom to vary run times as needed,” indicating that Raw could be different lengths of time from week-to-week on Netflix. It was noted that the show will revert back to three hours upon reaching Netflix, however according to this update, it appears that no official length is set in stone.

WWE Raw debuts on Netflix starting on January 6.