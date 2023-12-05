In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s WWE RAW, featured below are some more backstage notes and spoilers for the show.

– Scheduled for tonight’s WWE Main Event taping is Gigi Dolin vs. Elektra Lopez and Apollo Crews vs. Javier Bernal in singles matches.

– Chad Patton is set to serve as the referee for the main event of the evening on WWE RAW tonight in Albany, N.Y., which is scheduled to run three segments with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on-the-line between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso.

– There are a couple of vague segments listed as “SHORT” in segment four and nine on the run sheet for tonight’s WWE RAW.

– Every match, outside of the women’s tag bout, is scheduled for two segments on tonight’s show.

– Speaking of the women’s tag bout, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are set for commentary during the women’s tag team match, which features Natalya & Tegan Nox joining up to take on Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE RAW results coverage from Albany, N.Y.

(H/T to Fightful Select)