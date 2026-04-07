Some more backstage news and notes have surfaced coming out of the April 6 episode of WWE Raw, which aired live on Netflix from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The show was internally titled a “Deal With The Devil”, a name that hints at the chaotic energy WWE was aiming for that night.

Interestingly, no writers or producers were listed for the Seth Rollins and Gunther segment, suggesting it may have been improvised or overseen in a more hands-on way.

Liv Morgan’s music video trailer was labeled exactly that on internal rundowns, while Rey Mysterio’s return had no attempt at secrecy. It was clearly planned and visible on the backstage plans.

A subtle touch came in the form of Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri appearing in the background of the Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley backstage segment, officially listed as an “easter egg” on the internal rundown.

CM Punk’s promo had a writer credited, but rumors have swirled that he took significant creative liberties. While this hasn’t been officially confirmed, the promo quickly became a major point of conversation backstage.

There were also some bumps and bruises during the night. Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez were checked on after their Raw backstage spot, having cracked heads and ended up banged up. WWE isn’t concerned about Liv Morgan being able to perform at WrestleMania, though both were seen icing their heads after the spot.

Finally, the segment featuring IShowSpeed and Danhausen was a pre-tape, separating it from the live-action chaos elsewhere on the show.

Featured below are a list of producers and writers for the matches and segments they worked on during this week’s show.

WWE Raw Writers (4/6/26)

– CM Punk promo: Ben Saccoccio

– Speed/Danhausen Backstage segment: John Trowbridge

– AJ Lee and Becky Lynch interview: Ben Saccoccio

– Gunther and Paul Heyman backstage segment: Chad Barbash

– Stephanie Vaquer promo: Kirsten Koedding

– Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley backstage segment: Bryan Yang and Kirsten Koedding

– Asuka promo: Bryan Yang

– Finn Balor promo: Bryan Yang

– Judgment Day clubhouse promo: Bryan Yang

WWE Raw Producers (4/6/26)

– LA Knight vs Austin Theory: Shame Helms

– Finn Balor/JD McDonagh/Dominik Mysterio brawl: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode

– Bayley vs Lash Legend: Petey Williams

– Penta, Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee vs Los Americanos: Abyss

– Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs B-Fab and Michin: Jason Jordan

– Stephanie Vaquer/Liv Morgan/Roxanne Perez brawl: Jason Jordan

– Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar Contract Signing: Michael Hayes

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 4/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)