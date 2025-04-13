Who helped put together the promos and matches we saw on the April 11 episode of WWE SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

Featured below are the producers who were assigned to the matches and segments that took place during the 4/11 blue brand show at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

* Randy Orton promo: Michael Hayes

* WWE Women’s Tag-Team Gauntlet: Shawn Daivari & Kenny Dykstra

* Damian Priest-Drew McIntyre promo: Abyss

* Rey Fenix vs. Berto: Jamie Noble

* Zelina vs. Chelsea Green: Abyss

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez: TJ Wilson

* Bloodline vs. Randy Orton & LA Knight: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

(H/T: Fightful Select)