The promotions continue behind-the-scenes in WWE.

Thomas Schiller, who was a Creative Director in WWE, recently posted on his LinkedIn about his new role with the company.

Schiller wrote:

“I’m excited to share that I’m starting my next chapter at WWE/TKO. In this role, I’ll be diving deeper into the creative side of our broadcasts by elevating and producing graphics across all programming, shaping the look and feel of talent entrances, and bringing forward ideas that make our shows even more innovative, dynamic, and immersive. I’m incredibly grateful to the friends, collaborators, and colleagues who’ve supported, challenged, and inspired me along the way. The last chapter shaped me in ways I’ll always value. Looking forward to what we build next.”

Aggie Dent, who was a WWE Talent Relations Manager, wrote:

“I’ve recently been promoted to Senior Manager of Talent Relations at WWE. Loving the hustle of this job. On to the next adventure…!”

And finally, Kasey Kralik, who was an Executive Assistant in WWE, wrote: