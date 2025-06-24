The lineup for the AEW x ROH vs. CMLL Global Wars special event continues to take shape.

On Tuesday, ROH Wrestling confirmed the addition of some new matches for the special event, which features AEW and ROH talent squaring off against CMLL talent in a big super show.

Now confirmed for the show, which airs on June 26, are Athena & Red Velvet vs. Thunder Rosa & Persephone, Nick Wayne vs. Titan in a Proving Ground match for the ROH World TV Championship, Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther, as well as Bandido (c) vs. Mascara Dorada for the ROH World Championship.

Make sure to check back here on 6/26 for complete ROH x CMLL: Global Wars: Mexico results.