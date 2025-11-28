The lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Following the special taped Thanksgiving Day episode of AEW Collision on TNT and HBO Max on Thursday evening, two new matches have been announced for next Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Now confirmed for the December 3 installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and HBO Max primetime program are a new pair of matches in the ongoing 2025 AEW Continental Classic round-robin tournament.

Added to the 12/3 show in C2 action in the Gold League are reigning AEW International Champion and last year’s C2 winner, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, as he collides with “The Bastard” PAC of The Death Riders, as well as Kyle Fletcher vs. Kevin Knight.

Previously announced for next Wednesday’s show is Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli in Blue League action in the Continental Classic, as well as the other semifinal bout in the ongoing AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament, with The Timeless Love Bombs duo of ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa taking on Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir in a Hardcore Holiday Death Match.

AEW Dynanite is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, from the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, airing live at 8/7c on TBS and streaming via HBO Max.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Fishers, IN.