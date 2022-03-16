Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that more top talent will be competing at the April 1st AZTECA UNDERGROUND event from the Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Full details can be found below.

Cesar Duran has just signed TONS of wrestlers just signed to compete April 1 at MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW TV taping and interactive experience.

Added and scheduled to compete:

•World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

•World Tag Team Champions 5150

•Davey Richards

•Von Erichs

•nZo

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

•Richard Holliday wiht Alicia Atout

•LA Park Jr.

•Hijo de LA Park

•Puma King

•Mads Krugger

•Aramis

•ACH

•Holidead

•National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

•Savio Vega

•EJ Nduka

•Calvin Tankman

•Gino Medina

Matches signed to date include:

💀Azteca Apocalypto Match💀

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu

🇲🇽Trios Tag Team Match🇲🇽

Aerostar, Microman & El Dragon vs. Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & ???

🛑First-Time EVER🛑

Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross

More matches and appearances to be announced soon!

What new matches will be announced? Find out April 1st in Dallas Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!

Azteca Underground is an interactive experience featuring:

Lucha Lunch: 1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder.

Food included in purchase of 1st or 2nd row ticket.

Tour Cesar’s Office: Journey to the shadowy destination where Cesar Duran makes matches, schemes and holds court. Here, you’ll have a chance to take a photo sitting at El Jefe’s actual desk and reign supreme as Azteca Henchmen stand guard over your Azteca empire.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Meet Cesar Duran: A limited pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran. Get autographs and photos with El Jefe himself!

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Meet Microman and the Micromobile: Meet the world’s greatest wonder and take a photo with Microman in this limited pre-show meet and greet.

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Cesar’s Heist: Opportunities abound! Search Cesar’s cathedral of violence on an Azteca treasure hunt before the show kicks off. The renegades fortunate enough to finish the quest will rewarded with a gift from the gods.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Plus MORE!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m.: Early entry for 1st & 2nd row ticket holders

1:15 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

2:00 p.m.: Showtime

Estimated Run Time of Show: 3 hrs.

What does my ticket include ?

All tickets include access to the live Azteca Underground wrestling show and tour of Cesar Duran’s office. You must purchase add-on additional tickets for the meet and greets. The pre-show Lucha Lunch is exclusive to 1st and 2nd row ticket holders only.

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is a 3,800 seat multi-purpose arena is just a 10 minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas.