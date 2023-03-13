NJPW is busting out the big guns.

The promotion announced this morning that top superstars Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and SANADA, who all compete under the Los Ingobernable de Japon faction, will be in action at the April 15th Capital Collision event in Washington DC and the April 16th Collision in Philadelphia event. The trio joins an already stacked lineup that includes Kazuchika Okada, KENTA, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and much more.

Check out the full details below.

We are just over one month away from our return to Washington DC for Capital Collision, and Collision in Philadelphia the very next night. Appropriately for the seat of US government in DC, Los Ingobernables De Japon will be making their presence felt at Capital Collision, and in Philadelphia too!

Current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito and SANADA will be a part of both DC and Philadelphia events. For Naito and SANADA, this makes their first trips to the United States since 2019, and all three LIJ members are sure to make a mark.

Also at both events will be El Desperado. Having been a force in 2022 at STRONG’s High Alert, Music City Mayhem and Forbidden Door, El Desperado is now back in the US and representing Strong Style. What does one third of the current NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag team Champions have up his sleeve?

In Philadelphia is El Desperado’s former Suzuki-Gun brother in Lance Archer. Making his first appearance in an NJPW ring since World Tag League, the Murderhawk Monster will be showing that even in the home of immortal hardcore legends in Philly, ‘everybody dies’.

With plenty more huge stars set for both events, you have to be a part of the action this April!

Capital Collision/ Collision in Philadelphia confirmed lineup to date:

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada (April 15 Capital Collision only)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi

STRONG Openweight Champion KENTA

Tetsuya Naito

SANADA

Will Ospreay

Tomohiro Ishii

Hiroshi Tanahashi

El Desperado

Lance Archer (April 16 Collision in Philadelphia only)

Fred Rosser