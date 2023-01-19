It looks like Brock Lesnar, DX and The American Badass may be appearing at the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special.

We noted before how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was announced for the RAW 30th Anniversary show next Monday in Philadelphia. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was also announced, along with several others.

In an update, WWEDVD.co.uk has announced the RAW 30th Anniversary DVD for pre-orders, to be released for fans in the UK at a later date.

It’s interesting to note that the cover art for the RAW 30 DVD includes Taker in attire that is similar to his American Badass gear, Michaels with fellow Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H as DX, Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Becky Lynch, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and Seth Rollins.

It was reported earlier this week how Flair said Hogan will be at RAW 30. While not officially announced by WWE, this new DVD cover art also indicates that The Hulkster will be there. Lesnar and Triple H also have not been confirmed by WWE.

Regarding Lesnar, this could be confirmation that he is returning to the WWE storylines in time for the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

The Hall of Famers and Superstars WWE has officially announced as of this writing include Taker, Flair, Michaels, The Bella Twins, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, and Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James. Ronda Rousey is also advertised to appear. Tatanka recently confirmed that he will not be there due to family commitments, despite WWE inviting him, while WWE Hall of Famer Kane and others are expected. Samu and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi have confirmed that they will be there for Reigns’ Acknowledgement Ceremony.

It’s also interesting to note that the event is being billed as “RAW Is 30” to fans in the UK, instead of the “RAW Is XXX” billing here in the United States. This could be the title used for just the DVD cover, that has not been confirmed.

The RAW 30 special will take place next Monday from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the current announced card, along with the RAW 30 DVD cover art:

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley

* Every generation of The Bloodline (The Anoa’i Family) acknowledges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an Acknowledgement Ceremony. Samu and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi are among the confirmed names

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside

* Special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, and The Bella Twins. Ronda Rousey is also advertised to appear, while WWE Hall of Famer Kane, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, and others are expected

