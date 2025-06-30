– The “Evolution of Seth Rollins’ entrance” is the focus of the latest installment of the ‘WWE Playlist’ digital series, which dropped on Monday. The description for the 21-minute episode, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded below, reads: “Watch Seth Rollins’ entrance through the years, from entering alongside The Shield to his transformation into The Kingslayer to his new entrance alongside Paul Heyman.”

– WWE is going “Old School” next week with “NEW GENERATION WEEK” on the official WWE Vault YouTube channel. Featured below is a description of the announcement, along with some of the initial related releases:

“Break out your pogs, discman and Hornets Starter jacket: It’s NEW GENERATION WEEK on WWE Vault! All week long, join us in celebrating the raddest time in WWE history — when The Kliq broke out, The Lex Express roamed free and pig farmers and plumbers could moonlight as WWE Superstars. Check back daily for off-the-hook action and rare finds featuring Bret “Hit Man” Hart, The Undertaker and more icons of the 1990s!”

– As noted, WWE confirmed WarGames for Survivor Series 2025 on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. In the first official WWE Survivor Series WarGames: San Diego promotional poster for the 11/29 PLE, several WWE Superstars are featured, including Superstars who are currently out of action, such as Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio. In Reigns’ case, it was recently reported that “The OTC” will be returning in the very near future to begin the build towards WWE SummerSlam 2025 on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In the case of Mysterio, the PLE will be taking place in his hometown of San Diego, so Mr. 6-1-9 will almost surely be there whether he’s ready to wrestle again or not.

– WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes celebrates his 40th birthday today. “The American Nightmare” was born on June 30, 1985.