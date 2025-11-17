Add another pair of big names to the mix for tonight’s jam-packed episode of WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

As noted, Roman Reigns, AJ Lee and Liv Morgan are all expected on tonight’s show.

Joe Hendry is not.

In an update, one source is reporting that Brock Lesnar also flew into the New York City area and is expected to appear on tonight’s WWE Raw show as well.

If that weren’t enough, an additional spoiler has surfaced regarding the mystery opponent in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

While rumors expected Joe Hendry to be the mystery man facing Solo Sikoa tonight, that does not appear to be the case.

Adam Pearce gloated on social media on Sunday that the guesses he had seen on the Internet were not correct.

An additional spoiler surfaced this afternoon noting that materials were produced in related to Dolph Ziggler, aka Nic Nemeth from TNA Wrestling, being expected to be the mystery man taking on Sikoa in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine John Cena’s final-ever WWE opponent at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 13.

John Cena stopped by ESPN’s First Take earlier today to talk about spreading the spotlight during his farewell run.

“I want people to have to get a chance to showcase their skills and earn the right for opportunity,” Cena said. “So we’re doing this with ‘The [Last] Time is Now’ tournament, where it’s a bunch of the top superstars and some random entrants, even some against-all-odds opponents have a chance to see if they can make it to get a chance to see if they can retire John Cena, which is a really special thing.”

Wrestle Votes also noted that NY Giants running back Cam Skattebo will be in attendance for the show.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Monday, November 17, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime red brand program:

* John Cena to kick off the show

* Nikki Bella to explain Stephanie Vaquer attack

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri (Women’s Intercontinental Title)

* Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans (The Last Time Is Now Tournament)

* Solo Sikoa vs. TBA (The Last Time Is Now Tournament)

