As noted, tonight’s WWE SmackDown tapings from Detroit will feature tonight’s live episode, plus a taping for next week’s episode, which will be the go-home show for WWE Clash at The Castle.

We noted before how Xavier Woods is scheduled to return tonight after being out of action since late July following a beatdown by The Viking Raiders, and that WWE Hall of Famer JBL is scheduled to work the tapings in some capacity. Courtesy of Fightful Select, below are updated spoiler notes for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Woods is set to return on tonight’s episode. JBL is scheduled to work the second taping, for next week

* Ronda Rousey’s storyline suspension is scheduled to be lifted on the second taping, to air next week

* The Viking Raiders are scheduled to wrestle on the second taping

* A two year title celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled for the second taping. Arrivals for the celebration are scheduled to be threaded throughout the taping

* A skybox is scheduled to be used for the first taping to air tonight

