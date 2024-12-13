Another big update has surfaced regarding the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC on December 14 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

The 12/14 broadcast on NBC was originally planned to feature the final match in the Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. “Big” Bronson Reed program. However, with Reed sidelined due to injury, Drew McIntyre was brought back earlier than expected to begin a new storyline with Sami Zayn. Their match is now part of the broadcast lineup.

Notably, Roman Reigns had been advertised for the event on the Nassau Coliseum website until this week. The website has since updated its listing to reflect the announced NBC broadcast lineup, with Reigns no longer included. Additionally, Reigns has been removed from the WWE.com talent listing for the show.

Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair were also locally advertised but are no longer listed.

Meanwhile, Koko B. Ware and Tito Santana confirmed via their social media that they are booked for the event, corroborating earlier reports.

The NBC broadcast is scheduled to air from 8:00 to 10:00 PM Eastern and will also stream live on Peacock, the WWE Network, and WWE’s YouTube channel in select international markets.

The live event at Nassau Coliseum is set to begin at 7:30 PM, suggesting there will likely be dark matches both before and after the televised portion.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)