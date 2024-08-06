It was revealed last week that AEW superstar Britt Baker was suspended and fined by the company following an argument with MJF. However, there are several portions of the story that have surfaced that are entirely untrue according to PW Insider. Below is Insider’s recount of the incident, with their sources providing details on what did and DIDN’T happen.

* The argument started because of comments Baker reportedly made that reached MJF. The issue seemed to be an older problem that resurfaced due to Baker’s comments. Specific details were not shared, and many were upset that the story leaked.

* Some stories claimed MJF or Will Ospreay entered the AEW Women’s locker room, but this is inaccurate. According to the report, Ospreay knocked on the women’s locker room door and asked to speak with Baker, who then met him in a common area. Ospreay was never in the women’s locker room, based on multiple sources.

* The MJF-Baker argument also occurred in a common backstage area, not in the women’s locker room.

* There is a version of the story suggesting MJF punched a wall during the argument with Baker to intimidate her. However, MJF did hit a wall out of frustration after the argument, but he was not with Baker at that time.

* Baker was suspended because it was felt she initiated the situation, and MJF was responding to that. In some versions, MJF was defending his girlfriend, Alicia Atout, which led to Baker being deemed responsible.

* The suspension was mentioned on AEW Dynamite last week to add heat to Mercedes Mone’s storyline leading to All In: London.

* Baker is expected to return to TV tomorrow.