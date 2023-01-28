Nine more superstars have been confirmed for the Men’s WWE Royal Rumble this evening in San Antonio.

According to a graphic being used on international WWE social media accounts, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Otis, Chad Gable, Madcap Moss, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Damian Priest, and Elias will all be competing in the Rumble matchup. PW Insider confirmed that Gargano is indeed in town, which would mark his return from a shoulder injury that he sustained a couple of weeks ago.

These men would join fellow superstars Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Rey Mysterio, GUNTHER, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, The Miz, and Brock Lesnar in the match.

This brings the total count to 27, which still leaves three surprise spots open for the Men’s Rumble matchup.

