The field of participants for the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber matches coming up later this month continued to grow on Monday night.

As noted, the first two competitors qualified for the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber matches last Friday night on WWE SmackDown. On the women’s side, Tiffany Stratton emerged victorious in a triple-threat qualifying match on the February 6 episode of SmackDown to secure her spot. For the men, Randy Orton won in the triple-threat qualifier in the main event to earn his spot in the highly-anticipated Men’s Chamber bout.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw on February 9, two more competitors qualified for the two Chamber matches scheduled for the end of February.

For the women, Rhea Ripley emerged victorious in a triple-threat qualifier that also included Ivy Nile and Lyra Valkyria.

Meanwhile, in the main event of the 2/9 WWE Raw in Cleveland, it was LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Austin Theory of The Vision in a triple-threat qualifier. When all was said-and-done, it was LA Knight who got their hand raised, joining Randy Orton as the second confirmed participant for the Men’s Chamber bout.

The victory happened as a byproduct of the mystery masked man striking once again, this time taking out another member of The Vision in Austin Theory, before running off (see video below).

Later this week, Cody Rhodes vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jacob Fatu will take place in another Men’s Chamber qualifier bout on SmackDown, while next week on WWE Raw, Je’Von Evans vs. Gunther vs. Dominik Mysterio will take place in an additional Men’s Chamber qualifying match.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on February 28, 2026, live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

