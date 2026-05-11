Roman Reigns’ WWE schedule for June is starting to take shape.

WWE officially confirmed on Monday that Reigns will appear on three episodes of WWE Raw next month as part of the company’s ongoing international and domestic touring schedule.

The appearances include the June 1 Raw in Turin, Italy, the June 15 Raw in Baltimore, Maryland, and the June 29 Raw in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

WWE issued an announcement regarding the dates.

“Get ready to throw the 1’s up for your Tribal Chief,” the announcement read. “Tickets to see World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns on sale now.”

The announcement comes as Reigns is already set for a major segment on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Knoxville, Tennessee.

As previously announced, Reigns will hold an “Acknowledgement Ceremony” with Jacob Fatu on tonight’s show.