As noted, WWE taped matches and segments for the July 1, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network during the June 24 taping at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The following are more detailed spoiler results of the taping, from Billy K. and PWInsider.com:

Match 1) Joe Hendry defeated Wes Lee with Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe. Tyson and Tyriek attempted to help Wes during the match until Mike Santana came out to make the save. Joe pinned Wes shortly after.

By the way, there were some online comments were directed toward Joe Hendry’s appearance in the post-match of Josh Briggs/Trick Williams on the 6/24 episode not seeming as loud as it could have been. Joe received a louder ovation for his entrance against Wes. Their match was the first match taped across the whole show. The run in following Trick’s match happened about an hour later compared to if his run-in had been his first appearance entirely in front of the audience.

Match 2) Myles Borne defeated Lexis King. Lexis King changed his gear style as he wore short tights instead of the long ones. Myles won following a Standing Dropkick followed by a ZigZag.

Match 3) Lainey Reid defeated Thea Hail. At one point, Lainey attempted to put her feet on the ropes for a pin on Thea but the referee caught it. Lainey won following a pin where she grabbed the bottom rope for leverage out of the referee’s vision.

Luca Crusafino spoke on the microphone. He called Tony D’Angelo out to the ring and they spoke about the Heritage Cup result with Stacks. Stacks came out and spoke from the entrance. After an exchanging of words, Luca would lay out Tony D leading to Stacks entering the ring pleased by the occurrence. Luca would also lay Stacks out in the ring as well. Luca would say he is on his own side before walking out of the ring and to the back.

Match 4) Yoshiki Inamura defeated Jasper Troy to win the #1 Contendership to the NXT title at The Great American Bash. While Yoshiki celebrated on the outside, Je’Von Evans would make it to the ring and caught Jasper with a springboard cutter. Oba Frmi came down to the entrance and had a face to face and exchange of words with Yoshiki while Je’Von stood tall over Jasper in the ring.

Match 5) Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley with The Culling (Niko Vance and Shawn Spears) defeated Sol Ruca and Zaria. Zaria at one point would go for a spear on Izzi but Tatum tackled Izzi out of the way of it leading to Zaria spearing Sol much to Zaria’s dismay. Izzi would hit a Sky High on Sol pinning Sol for the win. Niko would put Tatum on his shoulder and hold her up as Izzi and Shawn stood at his sides with Tatum raised high as all four stood together.

Announced for the upcoming 7/8 episode of NXT:

-Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights – if Tavion wins, he can leave No Quarter Catch Crew

-Mike Santana & Joe Hendry vs. The High Ryze (Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont) with Wes Lee

-Ricky Saints vs. Vanity Project (WWE Evolve Champion Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes) with Ethan Page – Vanity Project Gauntlet Match

Jordynne Grace came to the ring to speak on her winning the #1 contendership in the fatal four way match as well as her journey to NXT. Fatal Influence would interrupt and make their way to the ring. Jacy and Jordynne exchanged words. Jordynne would end up attacking the three with the numbers game working against her. Blake Monroe’s music would hit as she made her way to the ring to help Jordynne Grace clear the ring of Fatal Influence. NXT GM Ava would come to the entrance while Fatal Influence were all down there and say that at The Great American Bash it would be Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace teaming up against Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne.