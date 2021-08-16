It was reported earlier in the day that the ending to the TripleMania XXIX main event between Kenny Omega and Andrade El Idolo originally had El Idolo defeating Omega to become the new AAA Mega champion, but AEW had requested AAA to change the finish to Omega winning.

Fightful Select has released an update confirming the original report and adding a few key additional details.

-Andrade El Idolo was aware of the original ending for the matchup.

-Those backstage in AAA believe the change was due to the influx of AEW talent coming-in, but that has NOT been confirmed. AAA talents also informed the publication that the change could have been made as early July, perhaps even sooner.

-Since Omega’s AAA Mega title reign is set to continue reports are that his next opponent will be El Hijo Vikingo. Top AAA superstar Psycho Clown is not slated for a match with Omega anytime soon, nor is it known if El Idolo will be receiving a rematch anytime soon.