On August 27th AEW held its first-ever All In pay-per-view event from legendary Wembley Stadium in London, a historic show that broke the paid attendance record with 81,035 fans. You can read the company’s initial announcement on that here.

According to WrestleTix and later confirmed by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter the total number of attendees in at Wembley was 83,131 but that number did not include people sitting up in the suites. Based on those suites the Observer speculates that a total of 85,371, including comps and staff, fans filled Wembley, which would still make it the largest verifiable crowd in history. WWE has announced larger numbers for previous events but those numbers are always inflated.

It is noted in the report that 12,000-14,000 seats were blocked off due to staging and obstructed views.