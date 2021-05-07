AEW announced last week that their May 30th Double or Nothing pay per view will be running at full capacity from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, the first time the promotion has had a crowd of that size since the COVID-19 outbreak back in March of 2020. While AEW has been allowing limited capacity crowds for the last several months and spacing fans out in order to prevent the spread of the virus, they will be filling up the stands for the marquee event (5,500).

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter the decision to run at full capacity came after famous rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, ran a concert from Daily’s Place with a full crowd. The show, which was co-promoted by the Khan family, was considered a success with zero problems or a rise in cases. Shortly afterwards AEW gave the green-light for Double or Nothing.

As of this writing the only match that has been determined for the show is Hikaru Shida defending the women’s title against the number one ranked Britt Baker.

