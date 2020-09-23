Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT was headlined by a Parking Lot Brawl between the Best Friends and the Inner Circle’s Santana & Ortiz, a match that has been hailed as one of the promotion’s best bouts since arriving on television.

According to Fightful Select, the critical acclaim the match has received also translated backstage in the AEW locker room. Reports are that several wrestlers went out of their way to watch the match in person, including those who chose to watch off-camera. Certain talents were supposed to be filmed watching to help further storylines but many more who weren’t scheduled watched as well.

Santana would later take to Twitter thanking fans and colleagues for the positive feedback. You can also find out more backstage details of the bout that have been previously reported here.