All Elite Wrestling has issued an official press release with more details on their return to the United Kingdom in December.

As noted, during AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London on Sunday afternoon, it was announced that AEW will be making their U.K. return in just a few months, with AEW Dynamite on December 17 in Manchester, England, and AEW Collision on December 13 in Cardiff, Wales.

Check out the complete press release with ticket information and other details that was sent out to the media moments after the initial announcement aired during the aforementioned AEW and NJPW co-promoted PPV on 8/24:

AEW Returns To The United Kingdom This December Utilita Arena in Cardiff to Host AEW Collision December 13 and Co-op Live in Manchester To Host AEW Dynamite December 17 Tickets For Both Events On Sale Next Friday, September 5 August 24, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that it will be returning to the United Kingdom this December for two globally televised events, as Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales will host AEW Collision on Saturday, December 13 and AEW Dynamite will make its debut in Manchester, England at Co-op Live on Wednesday, December 17. Tickets for both events will go on sale next Friday, September 5 at 10 AM local time via LiveNation.co.uk. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. Additional information on AEW Collision in Cardiff and AEW Dynamite in Manchester will announced in the near future. About AEW

