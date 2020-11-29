According to the Wrestling Observer, former Universal champion Braun Strowman’s injury has been confirmed and he will most likely not be competing at the upcoming TLC pay per view.

WWE had been attempting to work Strowman into a storyline that would seem him challenge WWE champion Drew McIntyre, including inserting Strowman into the number one contender’s triple-threat matchup between Keith Lee, Riddle, and AJ Styles on tomorrow’s Raw.

The report does not mention the severity of the Monster Among Men’s injury, with the hope being that he should be in good condition for January’s Royal Rumble.