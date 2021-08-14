It has been previously reported that AEW superstar and current women’s champion Britt Baker sustained a wrist injury during her very first title defense against Nyla Rose on night one of Fyter Fest several weeks back.

According to Fightful Select, the injury came on the Death Valley Driver spot towards the latter part of the matchup. However, Baker and Rose did not cut any time from the bout, with the DMD working roughly four minutes with her wrist broken to get to the finish.

The report mentions that this has caused a hiccup on Baker’s title reign, but she has continued to work though it. She had her second successful title defense against Red Velvet on last night’s premiere of Rampage.

