This past week’s AEW Dynamite saw the debut of former NXT cruiserweight champion Buddy Matthews, who immediately aligned himself with the House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King)

According to Fightful Select, Matthews had discussions with AEW as far back as last fall after being released by WWE in the summer of 2021. The Best Kept Secret did line up work with MLW and NJPW along with AEW, but the report reveals that there were plans for him to work in IMPACT that eventually fell through.

Sources tell the publication that Matthews made a good first impression backstage in AEW, especially after he nixed a spot that involved him using a different wrestler’s finishing maneuver. There were several members of the AEW roster who knew that Matthews would be joining the House of Black dating back at least three weeks, but there is no confirmed info. on when he officially signed.

