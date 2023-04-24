As noted, AEW star CM Punk was visiting at today’s WWE RAW in his hometown of Chicago at the Allstate Arena. You can click here for our earlier report with details on why Punk was asked to leave, the top names he visited with, speculation on why he was there, and lots more.

In an update, a fan tweeted video of Punk outside in the back parking lot of the Allstate Arena, talking with Tamina Snuka. You can see that clip below.

Furthermore, the earlier report on Punk meeting with The Miz has been confirmed, according to PWInsider. It was noted that the two spoke for a short period of time to “clear the air” after they previously had issues on social media, and reportedly real-life, in the past.

It was also noted that talents who saw Punk greeted him warmly as most have not seen him since 2014. The meeting with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was described as a “brief moment” as well.

