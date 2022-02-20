Fightful Select has released a new update regarding the AEW departure of Cody and Brandi Rhodes.

-The publication states that on February 11th word started making its way around the AEW locker room that Cody and Brandi would not be returning. The American Nightmare had been working without a contract for the last few months. They made their official departure announcement on February 15th.

-While the AEW locker room was aware of Rhodes’ status WWE didn’t find out about his decision to leave until days later. The report states that on February 14th some chatter had been going around WWE, but nothing was officially confirmed until his statement was released.

Word is that Rhodes has returned to the WWE Performance Center to begin training for his comeback. It is not known if he will be appearing at this year’s WrestleMania 38, but with the show being two nights and WWE needing to sell more tickets the probability is likely.

