As reported yesterday, Cody Rhodes has signed a new contract with WWE, and will be returning to compete for the company for the first time since his departure in 2016.

In an update from Fightful Select, WWE did internally discuss flying Rhodes in private so the American Nightmare could avoid publicity this close to WrestleMania 38. The publication adds that those within WWE, including top stars, are very excited for his return.

Fightful Select also confirms that Rhodes is set to appear at the Raw following WrestleMania, an indication that he will be regularly competing on the red-brand.

Stay tuned.