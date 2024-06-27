An update on Dijak and.

This morning, Dijak shared on social media that WWE had informed him they wouldn’t renew his contract just before it expired, meaning he would leave the company on June 28th.

According to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, Dijak received the news sometime after his recent WWE Speed match with Xavier Woods, though the exact timing of WWE’s decision remains unclear. In an interview with Sapp, set to release on Friday, Dijak speculated that WWE had intended to let his contract lapse for a while.

Throughout his contract’s final phase, Corey Brennan learned from various WWE and NXT insiders that Dijak was well-regarded by company officials. Dijak’s tweet confirmed that he was initially slated for an NXT Title shot but was unexpectedly moved to Monday Night RAW during the WWE Draft. Shawn Michaels, despite minor creative disagreements in the past, was a strong supporter of Dijak and personally welcomed him back to NXT, with Dijak traveling from New Hampshire to train.

Despite inquiries, WWE did not clarify why Dijak wasn’t appearing on screen. Brennan’s sources within the talent pool were often puzzled by Dijak’s absence from RAW. Dijak told Sapp he suspected something was wrong when he wasn’t included in RAW plans shortly after the draft.

Post-draft, Dijak’s presence at tapings was inconsistent, with his involvement shifting between Main Event and Speed tapings, but never including Monday Night RAW. Previously, it was reported that there were no creative plans for him upon his call-up.

Sources close to Dijak indicated that preliminary contract talks had been positive, but WWE didn’t follow up until informing him that his contract wouldn’t be renewed, without engaging in serious negotiations. Former WWE talent expressed surprise at the lack of effort to retain Dijak, noting that years ago, he would have had job security for much longer.

It’s expected that Dijak will have no trouble finding bookings within and outside professional wrestling after his contract officially ends on June 28th.