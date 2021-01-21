Following last weekend’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay per view former company star Ethan Page publicly stated that he was unhappy with the airing of his Karate Man cinematic, even calling the final product “garbage” and apologizing to fans who decided to pay for the event.

According to Fightful Select, the former two-time tag champion never wanted to introduce the Karate Man character into IMPACT, but it was a choice he was forced to make. Page was adamant about keeping his on-screen relationship with Josh Alexander strong that way The North could potentially reunite somewhere down the line.

Reports are that IMPACT gave Page a decision…he could either keep his options open with the North and do the Karate Man, or not do Karate man but violently break up with his partner Alexander, which would make a future alliance a little bit more difficult. In the end…not splitting up the North was much more important to him.

As for the cinematic, Page was unable to witness a final cut of the production until it aired at Hard To Kill. It is also noted that IMPACT executive Don Callis, who has been working/appearing regularly with Kenny Omega on AEW, was a big fan of the Karate Man shtick.