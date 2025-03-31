As noted, WWE announced during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown that the first-ever “WWE Immortal Moment” award will be given at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a follow-up, on Monday morning the company issued a press release with more details on Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13 in 1997 being the first official match inducted into the company’s WWE Hall of Fame.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.