More details on WWE superstar IYO SKY being competing for Rossy Ogawa’s Marigold.

After Dream Star Fighting’s Marigold event at Korakuen Hall, Utami Hayashishita stood in the ring following her match against Nanae Takahashi. Ogawa directed attention to the big screen, which displayed a video message from SKY, who challenged Utami to a match at Marigold’s Summer Destiny show at Ryōgoku Sumo Hall.

Tokyo Sports shared details about IYO’s upcoming appearance, noting that the video was filmed after the June 10th WWE Raw. Ogawa explained to the outlet that negotiations began in March and accelerated when he and Giulia visited WWE during WrestleMania XL weekend.

Ogawa believes WWE responded to their request due to Giulia’s connection. IYO previously worked for Ogawa in STARDOM. After Marigold’s July 13 show, WWE will return to Japan for three shows in late July.