An update on the Jade Cargill situation has surfaced.

Recently, Cargill was removed from WWE programming following a storyline involving a mystery attacker. Sources within WWE initially indicated that this was due to a legitimate injury. However, reports from various outlets have since offered conflicting details, ranging from suggestions that she isn’t injured to claims that she may be sidelined for several months.

While there is no confirmed timetable for her return, Cargill is currently listed internally as injured.

Those close to the situation have stated that she has reported being injured, though specific details about the nature of the injury remain unclear.

BREAKING: @Jade_Cargill has been diagnosed with the following injuries: Deep Lumbar Paraspinal Muscle Contusions, Bruised Kidney, Sprained MCL in her right knee, Tibial Plateau Bone Bruise of her right knee, Facial Lacerations. There is no timetable for her return. pic.twitter.com/E4JtOZOCoq — WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2024

