AEW star Joey Janela recently made headlines when he crashed the Seminole County school board meeting and was removed for trolling the board in costume and pretending to be an anti-masker. He later released a photo on his social media account playing up the joke, even releasing a picture with former NXT referee Drake Wuertz, who was let go from WWE for having those real life stances on masks and COVID-19.

According to an update from Fightful Select, Janela told the Wrestling Perspective podcast (episode to be released Friday) that it was a last minute decision for him to crash the meeting. He apparently shopped for the appropriate clothes/costume that same day and sped there to make it in time. The report says that Wuertz recognized him immediately and knew why he was there, but was ultimately very polite to him during and after the incident.

