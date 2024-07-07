John Cena shocked the WWE Universe at last night’s Money In The Bank PLE when he announced that 2025 would be his final year as a wrestler, ending one of the most prestigious careers in the company’s long history.

As noted, Cena mentioned that he would be making appearances, including working the 2025 Royal Rumble, the 2025 Elimination Chamber event, and WrestleMania 41, which he confirmed would be his final Mania. Fightful Select has since released a report providing further details on the former 16-time world champion’s final run.

-A good number of talents were unaware that Cena was planning to announce his retirement, and those that did know were playing it close to the chest. There are already talents making pitches to work with Cena at some point in his final run.

-WWE will be heavily promoting the tour throughout the year.

-Cena will still have additional obligations outside of WWE, but they are planning to utilize him whenever they can that fits around that schedule. Fans should expect to see him fairly often in 2025.

-There have been talks about how Cena will be used in WWE once his retirement tour is over, but it is “adamant” that he would be seen on screen again in some capacity.