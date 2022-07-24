Earlier today a report was released revealing that former ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham “cussed out” AEW President Tony Khan prior to last night’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, and even asked for his release from the company. Gresham would lose to Claudio Castagnoli at the event, ending his near 300-day reign as champion.

In an update Fightful Select has released more notes on the situation, which you can check out below.

-Gresham apparently went into the meeting with Khan pretty heated as he was already unhappy with the booking and direction of his character. He had suddenly turned heel and joined Tully Blanchard Enterprises (now the Embassy) seemingly out of nowhere, a decision that was supposedly done for the “bigger picture” of ROH. It seems

-Gresham is said to be very passionate about ROH, but his vision for the company didn’t line up with what Tony Khan had. The lack of communication between the two about creative direction, and not necessarily creative control, was discussed in the report and as previously mentioned Gresham cited communication issues between himself, Khan, and AEW, as a problem along with not getting any answers for ROH’s creative.

-While the conversation between Khan and Gresham took place in a private setting the talks got heated enough that everyone backstage, including staff and security, heard most of what was said.

Stay tuned for more updates.