More details have surfaced regarding Keanu Carver’s reported departure from WWE.

Carver was reportedly released by WWE last week, with the belief among those in NXT being that he has already been gone from the company for roughly a week. WWE has not publicly confirmed his release as of this writing.

“I am told Keanu Carver was actually released last week,” Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com wrote Monday.

The report comes after allegations involving Carver surfaced last week. A female NXT wrestler filed an order of protection against Carver, alleging that he harassed and stalked her following the end of their relationship.

The petition also alleges that Carver made threats against the woman and her cats.

Carver signed with WWE in 2023. His final match took place at an NXT live event on September 12 in Lakeland, Florida, where he defeated Brad Baylor.

His last televised appearance came on the September 8 episode of NXT, teaming with EK Prosper and Cruz Montana in a loss to Mason Rook, Saquon Shugars and Tony D’Angelo.