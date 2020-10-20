Over the weekend news broke of 26-year old lucha-libre star Principe Aéreo tragically passing away while wrestling at the Mexa Wrestling event in Mexico City. Aéreo, real name Luis Angel Salazar, took a series of chops during his match and suddenly collapsed to the mat. He would later be rushed a nearby medical facility, where he would eventually pass. The initial belief was that he had suffered a heart attack.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Aéreo’s death was actually caused by a ruptured middle cerebral artery, otherwise known as a brain aneurysm. The report notes that the aneurysm could be caused by head trauma, but that Aéreo took no damage to the head during his bout. It’s also believed that it could be a genetic issue, however that was not confirmed in Aéreo’s case.

Aéreo had worked several dates for AAA in the past, but was best known for his work in the smaller circuits around Mexico.

