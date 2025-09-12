WWE issued the following press release on Friday following their breaking news announcement live stream from Las Vegas, NV. to officially announce WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027.

RIYADH SEASON TO MAKE HISTORY BY HOSTING WRESTLEMANIA® 43 IN 2027

September 12, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with The General Entertainment Authority (GEA), on behalf of HE Turki Alalshikh, today announced that Riyadh Season will host WrestleMania 43 in 2027 in Riyadh, marking the first time that the cultural phenomenon will be staged outside of North America.

In a statement, HE Turki Alalshikh said: “WrestleMania is already the biggest date on the wrestling calendar and this announcement marks a significant moment in our partnership with WWE. We deeply respect the legacy of WrestleMania and the global prestige it holds among wrestling fans around the world. As part of Riyadh Season in 2027, our vision is to elevate this iconic event to unprecedented heights and deliver a WrestleMania unlike anything the world has ever seen.”

“HE Turki Alalshikh and GEA have made a massive impact on the world of sports and entertainment. They have been phenomenal partners to WWE and we look forward to working with them to bring WrestleMania 43 to new heights,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Chief Content Officer.

The announcement of WrestleMania 43 coming to Riyadh in 2027 highlights the groundbreaking partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Since beginning in 2018, this collaboration has delivered record-breaking events including Crown Jewel®, Elimination Chamber®, King & Queen of the Ring®, Night of Champions®, Friday Night SmackDown® and Monday Night Raw®. The 39th annual Royal Rumble® will be held in Riyadh this January, broadcast live on ESPN platforms in the U.S. and Netflix globally.

WrestleMania is a week-long celebration comprising fan events, Friday Night SmackDown, Monday Night Raw, NXT and multiple community outreach initiatives designed to give back to the local region. Fans from more than 60 countries attend WrestleMania, which has generated more than $1.5 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event over the last decade.

The announcement follows a historic WrestleMania 41 this past April in Las Vegas, which became the most successful and highest-grossing event in WWE history.

About Riyadh Season

Saudi Arabia’s capital embraces one of the world’s biggest entertainment events every year during winter. Since the launch of Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting activities, and other unique cultural events. Most recently, Riyadh Season 2024 reached a major milestone after the number of visitors for the year exceeded 20 million for the first time.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.