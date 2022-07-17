Fightful Select has released a new report regarding AEW star Santana, and additional details on the injury he sustained at Blood & Guts a few weeks ago.

Chris Jericho said that Santana would be out at least eight months on a recent edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast. The publication confirms the eight month timeline, adding that it could even be as long as 12 months. The injury is believed to be ACL related.

Santana recently appeared in Puerto Rico to relinquish a title and was seen on crutches when doing so. Reports are that he told several people there that he had not yet had surgery. Neither Santana or AEW have confirmed any of this information publicly, but sources close to the situation say all the information is accurate.

AEW will continue to use Santana’s long-time tag partner, Ortiz, on regular weekly programming. Rumors are that the two are not on great terms, and have not competed in a regular two-on-two tag match in month. Santana had been accepting booking as a solo act on the indie prior to sustaining an injury.

