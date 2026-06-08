Jack Cartwheel has seen firsthand how much things have changed in Lucha Libre AAA since WWE completed its takeover of the promotion in April 2025.

During a recent appearance with Pep Shop Collectibles (see video below), Cartwheel discussed the evolution of AAA under WWE ownership, praising the increased focus on production and the support being provided to talent behind the scenes.

According to Cartwheel, the overall environment is noticeably different from what he experienced during his earlier runs with the company.

“The way that it operates now, in 2026, is definitely different from 2022 and 2023 when I was going originally,” he said. “Just the amount of work that they’ve put into production is amazing, and to the talent, having real WWE coaches there, helping us as AAA talents to put on the best show, the best matches and the best fights that we possibly can, it’s inspiring.”

Cartwheel said the partnership has also given him the opportunity to immerse himself in a style and culture he never expected to be part of earlier in his career.

“And as someone who didn’t know that they would get into Lucha Libre until, you know, it started happening, it’s just so so satisfying to be able to to jump into a world that I didn’t know and to learn and to grow and work at AAA,” he continued. “Yeah. Where there’s Laredo Kid, where there’s TJP, Dragon Lee, and the best luchadors in the world.”

The high-flying standout also offered an encouraging update on his recovery from a dislocated elbow, revealing that despite the severity of the injury, surgery will not be necessary.

That was a major relief.

Cartwheel admitted the initial X-rays painted a frightening picture, but subsequent evaluations confirmed that he could recover without undergoing an operation.

“The X-rays looked insane, so you’d think I’d be out for six months, eight months, something like that, but I’ve been very lucky to not need surgery on the dislocated elbow,” he said. “I have some tendons torn, I have some ligaments torn, but the great news is that I don’t need surgery. I don’t know exactly when I’m coming back yet, but I know I’m not going to be out for six months. I know it’s going to be less than that.”

While he does not have a firm return date, Cartwheel noted that he continues to make steady progress during rehabilitation and is regaining mobility week by week.

“That’s just great news. I’m getting a little more degrees every day. Every week I’m supposed to get one more latch (on his arm brace) further.”